Nigeria’s preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) got underway on Monday as nine players, including captain Asisat Oshoala and experienced forward Rasheedat Ajibade, arrived in Casablanca, Morocco, for the opening of the Super Falcons’ training camp. The team’s camp officially opened on July 13 ahead of…...

Nigeria’s preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) got underway on Monday as nine players, including captain Asisat Oshoala and experienced forward Rasheedat Ajibade, arrived in Casablanca, Morocco, for the opening of the Super Falcons’ training camp.

The team’s camp officially opened on July 13 ahead of the continental tournament, which will run from July 25 to August 16.

The early arrivals are expected to begin light training as the technical crew awaits the arrival of the remaining invited players over the coming days.

Read Also: Ajibade, Alozie Leads Falcons Squad Against Benin In WAFCON

The Super Falcons head into the tournament as defending champions, having won a record 10 WAFCON titles, and will be aiming to retain their continental crown in Morocco.

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Nigeria remains the most successful team in the history of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, having won 10 titles since the competition’s inception. The Super Falcons will be looking to extend that dominance by lifting an unprecedented 11th continental title.