Spain booked their place in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a deserved 2-0 victory over France in Tuesday's semi-final at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas....

Spain booked their place in the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a deserved 2-0 victory over France in Tuesday’s semi-final at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas.



The Spaniards produced a composed display to end France’s hopes of a third consecutive World Cup final appearance.

Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring in the 22nd minute from the penalty spot after teenage sensation Lamine Yamal was brought down inside the area by France defender Lucas Digne.

Oyarzabal calmly sent goalkeeper Mike Maignan the wrong way for his fifth goal of the tournament, handing Spain their first lead over France in a World Cup knockout match.

Spain doubled their advantage in the 58th minute through Pedro Porro, who capped a flowing team move with a low finish into the bottom corner after being picked out by Dani Olmo.

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The goal rewarded Spain’s dominance as they controlled possession and repeatedly stretched the French defence.

France, led by Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé, struggled to create clear-cut chances against a disciplined Spanish backline marshalled by goalkeeper Unai Simón.

Despite late pressure from Didier Deschamps’ side, Spain remained resolute to seal a famous victory and advance to their first World Cup final since lifting the trophy in South Africa in 2010.

They will now face the winner of the second semi-final between Argentina and England, while France head into the third-place playoff.