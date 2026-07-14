President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Babatunde Kwame Ogala on his 65th birthday, describing him as a patriotic Nigerian whose career has been marked by professionalism, integrity, loyalty and selfless service....

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Babatunde Kwame Ogala on his 65th birthday, describing him as a patriotic Nigerian whose career has been marked by professionalism, integrity, loyalty and selfless service.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu commended Ogala’s contributions to democratic governance and the growth of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President highlighted Ogala’s roles as the APC’s former Head of Legal, Vice Chairman of the Legal Directorate of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, and Coordinator of the party’s legal team from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal through to the Supreme Court.

Tinubu said Ogala’s legal expertise, strategic counsel and commitment to justice played a key role in strengthening the legal foundation of the APC’s successful 2023 presidential campaign and defending the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic process.

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He added that the senior lawyer’s achievements at the Bar and within the APC continue to inspire younger generations of legal practitioners and political leaders.

The President also praised Ogala’s service as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Lagos State University (LASU), noting his efforts in promoting academic excellence, sound governance and institutional development.

“As you mark this significant milestone, I pray that Almighty God will increase your wisdom and grant you more years in good health in your commitment to the ideals of justice and good governance,” the President said.