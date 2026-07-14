The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has held a one-day strategic retreat with the leadership of various military veterans’ associations, reaffirming its commitment to improving the welfare of retired personnel and strengthening collaboration with former service members. The retreat, organised in collaboration with the Retired Army, Navy and Air Force Officers’ Association…...

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has held a one-day strategic retreat with the leadership of various military veterans’ associations, reaffirming its commitment to improving the welfare of retired personnel and strengthening collaboration with former service members.

The retreat, organised in collaboration with the Retired Army, Navy and Air Force Officers’ Association of Nigeria (RANAO), took place at the Army Headquarters Command Mess 1, Asokoro, Abuja, according to a statement on Tuesday, July 14, by the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba.

The gathering brought together military veterans and senior defence officials to discuss issues affecting retired personnel, while exploring ways to deepen cooperation and enhance their contributions to national development.

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Representing the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Olufemi Oluyede, the Chief of Defence Operations, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, said the Defence Headquarters remained committed to maintaining regular engagement with military veterans.

He described dialogue as the most effective means of addressing concerns affecting retired personnel, adding that veterans’ welfare remains a major priority under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff.

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Abdussalam assured participants that efforts were ongoing to implement the recently approved salary increase and corresponding pension adjustments through the appropriate statutory processes.

He also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support for members of the Armed Forces.

According to him, “under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff, veterans’ welfare remains one of the top priorities of Defence Headquarters.”

He further assured the veterans that the military leadership would continue to pursue improved healthcare services, prompt pension payments and enhanced welfare packages for retired personnel.

The CDS’ representative also urged military veterans to remain patient while the implementation process continues and encouraged them to uphold the values of discipline, loyalty and patriotism associated with the Nigerian Armed Forces.

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The retreat also highlighted the need for stronger cooperation among veterans’ organisations and encouraged retired personnel to remain active in nation-building by mentoring younger generations and supporting initiatives aimed at promoting national unity and security.