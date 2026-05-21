The Nigeria Police Force has concluded security deployments and operational arrangements for the Ekiti State Governorship Election scheduled to hold on Saturday, June 20, 2026, assuring residents and stakeholders of a peaceful and credible electoral process.
Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has commissioned a 5.7-kilometre township road network in Maiha Local Government Area, a border community strategically located along the Nigeria-Cameroon corridor, in a move aimed at enhancing rural development and stimulating economic activities.
The Kwara State Police Command says it has arrested eight suspected cultists and recovered firearms and other dangerous weapons during a series of intelligence-led operations across Ilorin, the state capital.
President Bola Tinubu has approved a final six-month extension of the tenure of the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, extending his stay in office until February 2027.
The Lagos State High Court in Ikeja has declared Adenike Ajayi as the sole lawful widow of the late founder and Chief Executive Officer of First Foundation Hospital, Tosin Ajayi, a popular medical doctor.
The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has approved the appointment of CSP Anietie Okokon Edem Iniedu as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) of the Nigeria Police Force.