Sat Jun 20, 2026

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2026 Ekiti Governorship Election


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Ekiti Police Command

Police Complete Security Deployment for Ekiti Governorship Election, Activate Emergency Hotline

The Nigeria Police Force has concluded security deployments and operational arrangements for the Ekiti State Governorship Election scheduled to hold on Saturday, June 20, 2026, assuring residents and stakeholders of a peaceful and credible electoral process.

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Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has commissioned a 5.7-kilometre township road network in Maiha Local Government Area, a border community strategically located along the Nigeria-Cameroon corridor, in a move aimed at enhancing rural development and stimulating economic activities.

Fintiri Commissions 5.7Km Road Network in Adamawa

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has commissioned a 5.7-kilometre township road network in Maiha Local Government Area, a border community strategically located along the Nigeria-Cameroon corridor, in a move aimed at enhancing rural development and stimulating economic activities.

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The Kwara State Police Command says it has arrested eight suspected cultists and recovered firearms and other dangerous weapons during a series of intelligence-led operations across Ilorin, the state capital.

Police Nab Eight Suspected Cultists, Recover Firearms in Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command says it has arrested eight suspected cultists and recovered firearms and other dangerous weapons during a series of intelligence-led operations across Ilorin, the state capital.

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Customs CG Adeniyi

Tinubu Extends Customs CG Adeniyi’s Tenure by Six Months

President Bola Tinubu has approved a final six-month extension of the tenure of the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, extending his stay in office until February 2027.

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‎The Lagos State High Court in Ikeja has declared Adenike Ajayi as the sole lawful widow of the late founder and Chief Executive Officer of First Foundation Hospital, Tosin Ajayi, a popular medical doctor.

Court Confirms Adenike As Late Dr Tosin Ajayi’s Legal Widow, Dismisses Ex-beauty Queen’s Claim

‎The Lagos State High Court in Ikeja has declared Adenike Ajayi as the sole lawful widow of the late founder and Chief Executive Officer of First Foundation Hospital, Tosin Ajayi, a popular medical doctor.

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Anietie Iniedu

JUST IN: IGP Appoints Anietie Iniedu as New Force Public Relations Officer

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has approved the appointment of CSP Anietie Okokon Edem Iniedu as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) of the Nigeria Police Force.

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