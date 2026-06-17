The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has warned corps members to avoid political campaigns, rallies and other partisan activities that could associate them with any political party. Nafiu gave the warning while addressing the 2026 Batch ‘B’ Stream I corps members at the…...

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has warned corps members to avoid political campaigns, rallies and other partisan activities that could associate them with any political party.

Nafiu gave the warning while addressing the 2026 Batch ‘B’ Stream I corps members at the NYSC Lagos State Orientation Camp in Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos.

This was disclosed in a statement by the NYSC Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, on Wednesday, June 17.

According to the DG, the NYSC remains an apolitical organisation and corps members are expected to maintain neutrality throughout their service year.

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“Do not get involved in the campaign of any political party. Don’t mix NYSC with politics. You should stay clear of politics,” he said.

The NYSC boss also cautioned corps members against the misuse of social media, warning them to refrain from cyberstalking, cyberbullying and cyber fraud.

“If you are found guilty, you will face the consequences. Be careful about the way you use social media,” he warned.

Nafiu urged the corps members to remain focused on their future ambitions and resist negative influences that could jeopardise their prospects.

He advised them to cultivate financial discipline by embracing a savings culture and maintaining good conduct throughout their service year.

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The Director-General further encouraged the corps members to use the opportunity provided by the NYSC scheme to foster national unity and integration by building meaningful relationships across cultural and ethnic lines.

He also called on them to take advantage of the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme and explore investment opportunities in the capital market to secure their financial future.

Speaking on the NYSC/Kudimata Capital Market Awareness Sensitisation Programme, Nafiu said its launch in Lagos was aimed at equipping corps members with financial literacy and investment knowledge.

“It is a programme designed to empower you with financial knowledge and investment capacity,” he said.

“It will also enable Corps Members to make informed financial decisions.”

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Earlier, the NYSC Lagos State Coordinator, Mrs Christianah Salmwang, informed the Director-General that a total of 9,955 corps members had been registered in the camp, including those undergoing their orientation course in other states.

She noted that the corps members had displayed enthusiasm, discipline and a strong commitment to serving the nation.