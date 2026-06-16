The Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has welcomed the decision of the Court of Appeal in Abuja to stay the execution of a Federal High Court judgement that sought the deregistration of his party and four other political parties. In a statement shared on his…...

The Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has welcomed the decision of the Court of Appeal in Abuja to stay the execution of a Federal High Court judgement that sought the deregistration of his party and four other political parties.

In a statement shared on his X handle, on Tuesday, June 16, Atiku also noted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) initiated the application for a stay of execution, describing the development as significant.

“I welcome the Court of Appeal’s decision to stay the execution of the Federal High Court judgment seeking the deregistration of our great party, the ADC, and four other political parties. It is particularly significant that INEC itself initiated the application for the stay,” he said.

Atiku, however, expressed concern over what he described as “disturbing spectacle of judicial contradictions and politically charged rulings” in the country’s legal system, warning that such developments were attracting increased public scrutiny of the judiciary.

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He also referenced comments by the ADC National Chairman, former Senate President, David Mark, who had raised similar concerns, stating that “the judiciary itself is now on trial.”

According to him, any attempt to undermine Nigeria’s democratic system through the courts poses a serious threat to the country’s stability.

“Any attempt to undermine Nigeria’s hard-won democracy through judicial manipulation is a grave danger to the Republic. If our democracy suffers further injury, history will demand accountability from those entrusted with dispensing justice,” he said.

Atiku added that the judiciary still has an opportunity to restore public confidence by upholding constitutional principles and the rule of law.

“The judiciary still has an opportunity to redeem itself by standing firmly on the side of the Constitution, the rule of law, and the Nigerian people,” he stated.

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TVC News had earlier reported that The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, faulted Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, over the judgment he delivered ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister five political parties.

The appellate court said Justice Lifu exhibited judicial rascality by proceeding to hear the matter and make the order despite the Court of Appeal’s order and the pendency of the matter before it.

The court ordered a stay of execution of the judgment following the prayer of Accord Party.