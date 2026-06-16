The Federal Government has announced a major breakthrough in the implementation of Nigeria’s Digital Switch Over (DSO) programme, following a consensus reached by key stakeholders in the broadcasting, media and communications sectors on critical aspects of the digital migration process. The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris,…...

The Federal Government has announced a major breakthrough in the implementation of Nigeria’s Digital Switch Over (DSO) programme, following a consensus reached by key stakeholders in the broadcasting, media and communications sectors on critical aspects of the digital migration process.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this after a high-level stakeholder meeting in Abuja involving regulators, broadcasters, signal distributors, content creators, manufacturers and satellite operators.

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According to a statement by the Minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Rabiu Ibrahim, on Tuesday, June 16, the engagement was convened to address lingering concerns surrounding the DSO implementation and ended with broad agreement on major components of the transition.

Among the areas of consensus were the adoption of a hybrid broadcasting model, the continued relevance of Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT), improved investment protection measures and sustained engagement among stakeholders.

Idris described the outcome of the meeting as a strong indication that industry players are prepared to support the next phase of the digital broadcasting reform.

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He said stakeholders agreed that the DSO programme extends beyond a technical migration exercise and has the potential to create jobs, stimulate local content production, attract investment and strengthen Nigeria’s creative economy.

“The level of agreement we have achieved shows that stakeholders are aligned on the future of Nigeria’s broadcasting industry. This is a strong foundation for accelerated implementation,” the minister said.

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He commended participants for what he described as a collaborative approach that placed national interest above sectoral considerations and reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to providing a stable regulatory environment for the industry.

The minister also assured stakeholders that government would continue to safeguard investments and ensure that the implementation process remains inclusive.

A communiqué issued at the end of the meeting highlighted the need for regular consultations among stakeholders, improved business models within the broadcasting sector and stronger support for local manufacturing and content development.

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The communiqué further recommended the institutionalisation of quarterly stakeholder engagements to facilitate continuous alignment and effective monitoring of the DSO rollout.

The Federal Government reiterated its commitment to working closely with industry operators to ensure the successful implementation of the programme and maximise its economic and social benefits for Nigerians.

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The meeting ended with stakeholders expressing their resolve to accelerate the digital transition in a manner that promotes sustainability, innovation and shared growth across the broadcasting industry.

Among those present were the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Dr. Binyerem Ukaire; Director-General of Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NigComSat), Mrs. Jane Egerton-Idehen; Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Charles Ebuebu; Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Salihu Abdullahi Dembos; Director-General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo; Chairman of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), Tony Akiotu; and Chairman of Channels Television, John Momoh, alongside other industry stakeholders.