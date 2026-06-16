The Lagos State Police Command has refuted reports alleging that a former Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Khan Salihu, was kidnapped by suspected criminals before his death, describing the claim as false and misleading. In a statement on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Adebisi, the Command said…...

The Lagos State Police Command has refuted reports alleging that a former Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Khan Salihu, was kidnapped by suspected criminals before his death, describing the claim as false and misleading.

In a statement on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Adebisi, the Command said the late senior officer was never abducted at any time before his demise.

According to the police, Salihu had briefly complained of ill health and was immediately taken to a hospital for medical attention, where doctors later confirmed him dead.

The Command stressed that the deceased was not involved in any incident connected to criminal activity, contrary to reports circulating in some sections of the media.

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It described the publication as a fabrication that lacked factual basis and accused the platform responsible for failing to verify the information with relevant authorities before publication.

The police expressed concern that the report had misled members of the public and caused additional grief to the family, friends and colleagues of the late officer.

“The Command wishes to state categorically that prior to his passing, DCP Khan Salihu briefly complained of feeling unwell and was immediately rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention. Sadly, upon arrival, medical doctors confirmed him dead. At no time was he abducted, kidnapped, or involved in any incident remotely connected to criminal activity as falsely portrayed in the publication,” the statement said.

The Command further described the report as insensitive, particularly at a time when relatives and associates of the deceased were mourning the loss of what it called a dedicated and accomplished police officer.

It demanded the immediate withdrawal of the publication and urged the media organisation involved to issue a public correction and apology.

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“The publication is not only inaccurate but also insensitive, particularly at a time when the Command, family members, and loved ones are mourning the loss of a dedicated and accomplished senior police officer who served the nation with distinction,” the statement added.