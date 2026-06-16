The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed that three security personnel were killed following the early morning attack on the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State on Tuesday. In a statement by the Command, on Tuesday, police described…...

The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed that three security personnel were killed following the early morning attack on the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State on Tuesday.

In a statement by the Command, on Tuesday, police described the incident as unfortunate and disclosed that security operatives on duty at the institution came under attack during the early hours of June 16, 2026. The identities of the deceased personnel have not yet been released.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Bassey Ewah, has since deployed additional security reinforcements to the area, while patrols have been intensified around the institution and surrounding communities.

Authorities say the situation has been brought under control and normal activities have resumed at the prestigious policy institute.