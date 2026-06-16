By David Bolarinwa The organisers of The Headies Awards have announced that the 18th edition of the ceremony will be held in Toronto, Canada, citing sponsorship arrangements as a key factor behind the change of venue. According to the organisers, the decision is also part of the award platform’s ongoing…...

By David Bolarinwa

The organisers of The Headies Awards have announced that the 18th edition of the ceremony will be held in Toronto, Canada, citing sponsorship arrangements as a key factor behind the change of venue.

According to the organisers, the decision is also part of the award platform’s ongoing international expansion strategy aimed at promoting and supporting Nigeria’s creative industry on a global stage.

The announcement was made on Monday during ‘The Big Announcement’ event held in Lagos, which brought together entertainment stakeholders, government officials, and industry leaders.

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Speaking at the event, The Headies founder, Ayo Animashaun, confirmed that the main ceremony will take place in Toronto but said Nigerian audiences will remain central to the experience.

Animashaun said the organisers plan to host a watch party and a joint show linking Toronto and Lagos for the 18th edition.

“The first thing is that we’re going to Toronto for the 18th Headies. The second thing is that we’re not just going to Toronto; we’re not leaving Nigeria behind. We’re going to have a watch party; we’re going to have a watch show between Toronto and Lagos,” he said.

Addressing criticism over moving the awards abroad again, Animashaun questioned whether stopping the show would make sense and pointed to sponsorship as key to its funding.

He added: “Someone said, ‘Ayo, you are taking The Headies out of the country again.’ He said it doesn’t make sense. Tell me what makes sense. Does it make sense for us not to do it anymore? ‘So how do we fund it?’ I said, ‘Sponsors.’”

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The date for this year’s edition of the award show has not been announced.