The Government of Oyo State has demolished a residential property allegedly used for storing a large cache of arms and ammunition, as part of ongoing efforts to combat crime and curb kidnapping across the state. The property, comprising a storey building and two bungalows within a fenced compound, is located…...

The Government of Oyo State has demolished a residential property allegedly used for storing a large cache of arms and ammunition, as part of ongoing efforts to combat crime and curb kidnapping across the state.

The property, comprising a storey building and two bungalows within a fenced compound, is located at Gbenku area, Arubiewe Road, along Olodo Garage in Ibadan.

Leading government officials to the site, the Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Mojeed Mogbonjubola, disclosed that security agencies uncovered the alleged cache of weapons during an investigation.

According to the commissioner, the demolition followed a directive by Governor Seyi Makinde, in line with the administration’s commitment to tackling insecurity and criminal activities in Oyo State.

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Mogbonjubola urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities within their communities, also advised landlords and property agents to carry out proper background checks on prospective tenants before leasing their properties.