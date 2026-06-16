Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has ordered the immediate revocation of all illegal allocations of government-owned land at the Red Brick Market along Numan Road in Yola, directing authorities to reclaim the property without delay. Read Also BREAKING: PDP Sweeps Adamawa LG Elections, Wins All Councils, 226 WardsFloodwaters Invade…...

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has ordered the immediate revocation of all illegal allocations of government-owned land at the Red Brick Market along Numan Road in Yola, directing authorities to reclaim the property without delay.

The governor said the government discovered that portions of the market land were unlawfully allocated to traders and private individuals by unauthorised persons without statutory approval, due process, or remittance of proceeds to the state treasury. He described the action as a violation of the Land Use Act, the Adamawa State Urban Planning Development Authority Law, and established government procedures.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, Governor Fintiri directed the Adamawa State Urban Planning Development Authority (ASUPDA) to immediately take possession of the affected land and remove all illegal occupants. He warned that anyone who fails to vacate the property would face forceful eviction and possible prosecution for criminal trespass.

The Governor also cautioned government officials and civil servants against participating in the illegal allocation or sale of public land, stressing that any official found culpable would be investigated, dismissed, and prosecuted.

According to him, the administration maintains zero tolerance for abuse of public trust.

Governor Fintiri further advised residents and traders to avoid purchasing or leasing government land from unauthorised individuals or groups, warning that any transaction not processed through the appropriate government channels remains null and void. He said the action is aimed at protecting public assets, ensuring proper urban planning, safeguarding government revenue, and restoring order within the state’s markets.