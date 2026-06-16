The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has welcomed the conclusion of the prisoner exchange agreement between Nigeria and Ethiopia, describing it as a positive development. However, he expressed concern over the deaths of four Nigerians during the prolonged negotiations. Obi, in a statement on his X handle…...

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has welcomed the conclusion of the prisoner exchange agreement between Nigeria and Ethiopia, describing it as a positive development.

However, he expressed concern over the deaths of four Nigerians during the prolonged negotiations.

Obi, in a statement on his X handle on Tuesday, June 15, said the successful transfer of prisoners underscored the importance of protecting the rights and dignity of Nigerians regardless of their location.

“The news of the conclusion of the prisoners exchange between Nigeria and Ethiopia is refreshing,” he said.

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According to him, safeguarding the constitutional right to human dignity for all Nigerians should remain a key pillar of the country’s foreign policy.

The former Anambra State governor commended the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, and Ethiopian authorities for bringing the negotiations to a successful conclusion.

“I must therefore appreciate the efforts of our Foreign Affairs Minister, Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Attorney General Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), and their Ethiopian counterparts for finally concluding these protracted negotiations,” Obi stated.

Despite the successful exchange, Obi said the development should prompt deeper reflection, noting that at least four Nigerians died in custody while awaiting the completion of the diplomatic process.

“However, we must reflect deeply on this development. It is heartbreaking to learn that at least four Nigerian citizens lost their lives in custody while this diplomatic and administrative process dragged on over the past few years. My heart goes out to their families, who had to endure the ultimate pain of losing loved ones in a foreign land,” he said.

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Obi noted that many of the affected Nigerians were young people who had left the country in search of better opportunities abroad, stressing the need to address the underlying causes of migration.

“The overwhelming majority of these citizens are young Nigerians. A significant number were arrested while transiting through Addis Ababa’s Bole International Airport in search of green pastures,” he said.

While urging Nigerians abroad to obey the laws of their host countries, Obi said the nation must confront the factors pushing its youth into vulnerable situations overseas.

“What drives our young and productive population into desperate circumstances across the globe?” he asked.

The NDC chieftain argued that the country would continue to face the consequences of mass migration until it creates more economic opportunities, improves education and builds an environment where hard work is rewarded.

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“Until we build a New Nigeria that offers genuine economic opportunities, a functional educational framework, and an environment where hard work is rewarded, we will continue to grapple with the tragic consequences of mass emigration and its associated vulnerabilities,” he stated.

Obi also called for effective management of correctional facilities as the repatriated inmates return to Nigeria to serve out their sentences, emphasising rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

“As these citizens are brought home to serve out their terms, our correctional facilities must be properly managed with a focus on genuine rehabilitation and societal reintegration. Let us use this moment not just for short-term relief, but as an urgent call to build a nation that protects, values, and empowers its citizens here at home,” he added.