A group of youths led by popular social commentator and human rights activist, Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has staged a protest at the private residence of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, demanding the immediate release of the abducted pupils and teachers from Oriire Local Government Area. The…...

A group of youths led by popular social commentator and human rights activist, Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has staged a protest at the private residence of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, demanding the immediate release of the abducted pupils and teachers from Oriire Local Government Area.

The protesters, who commenced their march from Iwo Road in Ibadan, moved through major roads in the state capital, calling for an end to terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping across the country.

Carrying placards with various inscriptions, the demonstrators expressed concern over the continued captivity of the victims and urged the government and security agencies to intensify efforts to secure their release.

The protest culminated at Governor Makinde’s residence in Ikolaba, where the governor personally addressed the demonstrators and reassured them of his administration’s commitment to rescuing the abducted children and their teachers.

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Governor Makinde said the state government, in collaboration with security agencies, was doing everything possible to ensure the safe return of the victims.

According to him, “Those children and their teachers will be brought back. Let me make it very clear: Oyo State is not Chibok, and it will never become Chibok.

We have committed significant resources and deployed all available efforts to ensure their rescue.”

The governor noted that security operatives had continued to make sacrifices in the ongoing efforts to secure the victims’ freedom, adding that the state would not relent until they were reunited with their families.

He further expressed his personal commitment to the cause, saying, “If you ask me whether I can sacrifice myself for those children to regain their freedom, I will do it. I have lived a good life, and nothing is more important than bringing those innocent children and their teachers back safely.”

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Makinde appealed to residents to remain calm and continue supporting security agencies with useful information, assuring that every available measure was being explored to achieve a positive outcome.