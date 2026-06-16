Media personality and actor Denrele Edun has opened up on his symbolic self-marriage, saying the gesture was his way of marking his 45th birthday and celebrating his personal journey through life. Denrele, born Adenrele Oluwafemi Edun, announced the unconventional celebration in a video shared on social media, describing it as…...

Media personality and actor Denrele Edun has opened up on his symbolic self-marriage, saying the gesture was his way of marking his 45th birthday and celebrating his personal journey through life.

Denrele, born Adenrele Oluwafemi Edun, announced the unconventional celebration in a video shared on social media, describing it as a reflection of survival, growth and self-acceptance.

Speaking via his Instagram story on Tuesday, the entertainer, who turned 45 on June 13, said the act was inspired by the many phases of his life.

“Till death didn’t do us part. So I married myself. After 45 years of chaos, glitter, survival, reinvention, controversy, resilience, heartbreak and triumph, I remain the greatest love story I’ve ever known,” he wrote.

He said the symbolic union was a way of honouring himself as the constant figure throughout his life’s highs and lows.

According to him, the gesture represented acceptance of every version of himself that endured life’s challenges.

“I am the bride and the groom. And I am marrying every version of myself that fought to get here. Today, I marry the only person who never left my side: ME!” he declared.

Known for his flamboyant fashion sense and eccentric public persona, Denrele concluded the post with a signature flourish.

“The Bride. The Groom. The Happily Ever After.”