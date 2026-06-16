Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, and his wife, top fashion designer and stylist Abiodun Tokunbo Omiyinka, popularly known as Ceoluminee, have welcomed a baby boy. The actor announced the birth on his Instagram page on Monday, sharing a maternity video featuring himself and his wife while…...

Nollywood actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, and his wife, top fashion designer and stylist Abiodun Tokunbo Omiyinka, popularly known as Ceoluminee, have welcomed a baby boy.

The actor announced the birth on his Instagram page on Monday, sharing a maternity video featuring himself and his wife while expressing gratitude to God for the new addition to their family.

Revealing the arrival of their son, Baba Ijesha said the child has been named King Kagar Omiyinka.

“In quiet ways, in unseen ways, God has been writing a story only He could tell. We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy,” he wrote.

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The actor added: “God gave me more than I prayed for. My ever beautiful wife, strong Jagaban, Abikese de mi owo, @ceolumineeofficial, who became the mother of my son, King Kagar Omiyinka.”

Ceoluminee is a well-known fashion designer and stylist whose brand has gained recognition in the entertainment and fashion industry.

The announcement attracted congratulatory messages from fans, friends and colleagues, with many taking to social media to celebrate the couple and their newborn son.

Baba Ijesha returned to public life after regaining his freedom in November 2025, having completed a prison sentence following his conviction in a child sexual assault case.