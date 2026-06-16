The Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) has renewed its call on the Federal Government and state governments to declare Muharram 1, the first day of the Islamic calendar, a public holiday across the country. The association made the appeal as Muslims in Nigeria joined their counterparts worldwide to mark…...

The Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) has renewed its call on the Federal Government and state governments to declare Muharram 1, the first day of the Islamic calendar, a public holiday across the country.

The association made the appeal as Muslims in Nigeria joined their counterparts worldwide to mark the beginning of the Islamic New Year, Hijrah 1448 AH, on Tuesday.

In a statement by its National President, Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Balogun, MMPN said granting a public holiday for the Islamic New Year would promote fairness, justice and inclusiveness for millions of Muslims in the country.

According to the group, such recognition would be comparable to the public holiday observed on January 1 under the Gregorian calendar and would strengthen religious harmony.

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“Muharram 1 is our own January 1, we want both the Federal and state governments alike to declare it as such in the interest of religious harmony in the country,” Balogun said.

The association also urged governments at all levels to accord greater recognition to the Hijrah calendar by using it alongside the Gregorian calendar in official engagements.

Congratulating Muslims and other Nigerians on the commencement of the new Islamic year, Balogun called on the faithful to use the occasion for self-reflection and spiritual renewal.

He urged Muslims to migrate from past wrongdoings and recommit themselves to righteousness, while also offering prayers for the success of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The MMPN president further appealed to the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs to engage the government on issues affecting the Muslim community, including the demand for official recognition of the Islamic New Year.

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He also called on Muslims to contribute positively to national development by working with other citizens to build a more equitable and progressive society.

Balogun commended governors who had already declared public holidays to mark the Islamic New Year, particularly those in northern states as well as Oyo and Osun states, urging others to follow suit.

The MMPN president also condemned ongoing attacks and killings by insurgent groups, describing such acts as contrary to Islamic teachings.

He appealed to perpetrators of violence to embrace peace and end hostilities, while calling for stricter legislation against rape, kidnapping, terrorism and other violent crimes.

According to him, the growing prevalence of such offences is partly due to the failure to adequately punish offenders.

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Balogun wished Nigerians a peaceful Islamic New Year celebration and urged citizens to celebrate in moderation in line with Islamic values and prevailing national realities.