By David Bolarinwa Group H of the 2026 FIFA World Cup remains finely poised after Saudi Arabia and Uruguay settled for a 1-1 draw in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Monday. The result ensured all four teams in the group remain firmly in contention, following Cape Verde’s stunning goalless draw against…...

By David Bolarinwa

Group H of the 2026 FIFA World Cup remains finely poised after Saudi Arabia and Uruguay settled for a 1-1 draw in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Monday.

The result ensured all four teams in the group remain firmly in contention, following Cape Verde’s stunning goalless draw against Spain earlier in the day.

Saudi Arabia struck first just before halftime when Abdulelah Al-Amri found the breakthrough in the 41st minute, giving the Green Falcons a deserved lead after a disciplined first-half display.

Uruguay responded with greater urgency after the restart, dominating possession and piling pressure on the Saudi defence. Their persistence eventually paid dividends 10 minutes from time as Maxi Araújo fired home the equaliser to rescue a point for La Celeste.

The South Americans pushed relentlessly for a winner in the closing stages, but Saudi goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais delivered a remarkable performance between the posts. The shot-stopper produced a string of outstanding saves, including a crucial diving stop deep into stoppage time to deny Uruguay a dramatic late victory.

Al-Owais finished the match with eight saves, several of them world-class interventions that preserved Saudi Arabia’s hopes of progressing from the group.

The draw leaves Group H delicately balanced and further boosts Cape Verde’s chances of reaching the knockout stage after their historic result against Spain.

Veteran goalkeeper Vozinha, 40, inspired the African side with a heroic display that helped secure one of the most memorable upsets in World Cup history and threw the group wide open.