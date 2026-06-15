By: David Bolarinwa Egypt and Belgium played out a 1–1 draw in a tightly contested 2026 World Cup encounter, with both sides producing contrasting halves in a match defined by defensive discipline and key moments of attacking quality. Egypt dominated large spells of the first half and were rewarded for…...

By: David Bolarinwa

Egypt and Belgium played out a 1–1 draw in a tightly contested 2026 World Cup encounter, with both sides producing contrasting halves in a match defined by defensive discipline and key moments of attacking quality.

Egypt dominated large spells of the first half and were rewarded for their control in the 20th minute when Emam Ashour produced a stunning long-range strike to break the deadlock and give the Pharaohs a deserved lead heading into the break.

Belgium, however, returned for the second half with greater urgency and attacking intent, pushing Egypt deeper into their own half. Despite sustained pressure, the Egyptian defence held firm for much of the half, resisting wave after wave of Belgian attacks.

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Kevin De Bruyne came close to finding the back of the net via a well curved free kick just at the edge of the area but was denied by the woodwork.

However, the breakthrough for Belgium eventually came shortly after the introduction of Romelu Lukaku, who made an immediate impact. Barely a minute after coming on, his presence forced an error that led to an own goal from Mohamed Hany in the 66th minute, bringing the Europeans level.

Points shared in Seattle as both sides seeks qualification from the group stage.