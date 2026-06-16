World leaders have converged in Évian-les-Bains, France, for the G7 summit, where discussions have centred on United States President Donald Trump and his ongoing diplomatic engagement with Iran, amid broader global security concerns. According to CNN, conversations among leaders at the summit have been “frank” as they assess the implications…...

World leaders have converged in Évian-les-Bains, France, for the G7 summit, where discussions have centred on United States President Donald Trump and his ongoing diplomatic engagement with Iran, amid broader global security concerns.

According to CNN, conversations among leaders at the summit have been “frank” as they assess the implications of the emerging US-Iran agreement and wider Middle East tensions.

President Trump is also expected to hold meetings with leaders of three Arab states as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the summit.

On the US-Iran negotiations, Trump said he intends to make the agreement public within days, adding that he may even present it directly before cameras.

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“I will publicly release the text of the agreement in a couple of days,” he said, adding that he would transmit it to the US Congress for review.

He further described the next phase of talks aimed at addressing Iran’s nuclear programme as potentially “easier,” signalling cautious optimism about progress in the negotiations.

However, tensions remain over key sticking points, particularly regarding Lebanon. Iran has reportedly demanded that Israel withdraw from Lebanese territory as part of any final deal.

Trump, meanwhile, has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to adopt a more restrained approach in the region, saying he needs to be “more responsible with respect to Lebanon.”