By David Bolarinwa AC Milan have appointed Portuguese coach Rúben Amorim as their new head coach on an initial two-year contract with an option for a further season. The agreement was confirmed on Tuesday by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who reported that all terms of the deal have been finalised.…...

By David Bolarinwa

AC Milan have appointed Portuguese coach Rúben Amorim as their new head coach on an initial two-year contract with an option for a further season.

The agreement was confirmed on Tuesday by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who reported that all terms of the deal have been finalised.

Club owner Gerry Cardinale expressed confidence in the appointment, saying Amorim’s philosophy and style of play align with the club’s long-term vision.

“We’ve been following him for years, and his style of play at Sporting is exactly what we are looking for,” Cardinale said, referencing Amorim’s successful spell at Sporting CP.

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Speaking after his appointment, Amorim said, “There are ambitions that accompany you throughout your career and, for me, coaching Milan has always been one of them.

“I know perfectly well what AC Milan represents: history, prestige and extraordinary fans all over the world. It is a challenge that I face with pride and enthusiasm, with full awareness of what these colours mean.

I can’t wait to start and live every day the passion that animates Milan”.