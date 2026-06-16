The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has faulted Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, over the judgment he delivered ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister five political parties. The appellate court said Justice Lifu exhibited judicial rascality by proceeding to hear the matter and…...

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has faulted Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, over the judgment he delivered ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister five political parties.

The appellate court said Justice Lifu exhibited judicial rascality by proceeding to hear the matter and make the order despite the Court of Appeal’s order and the pendency of the matter before it.

The court ordered a stay of execution of the judgment following the prayer of Accord Party.

TVC News Online had reported that Justice Lifu ordered the deregistration of the political parties.

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The parties affected are the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action People’s Party (APP), Action Alliance (AA), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), and Accord Party (AP).

The High Court said the parties did not meet the constitutional threshold under Section 225 of the 1999 Constitution.

Section 225 of the 1999 Constitution gives the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the power to deregister parties that fail to meet the constitutional threshold.