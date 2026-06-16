The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has assured officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force that plans to establish state police will not lead to the dismantling of the federal police structure. Speaking during a working visit to the Jigawa State Police Command, the IGP said there is…...

The Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has assured officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force that plans to establish state police will not lead to the dismantling of the federal police structure.

Speaking during a working visit to the Jigawa State Police Command, the IGP said there is no reason for personnel to fear for their future.

The Inspector-General says concerns among officers over the future of the force are understandable, but unnecessary.

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According to him, the creation of state police does not mean the abolition of the Nigeria Police Force, adding that the federal police institution will continue to play its constitutional role in maintaining law and order across the country.

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The police chief notes that many officers have expressed anxiety about how the proposed reform could affect their careers and operations.

He says police leadership remains committed to keeping personnel informed and addressing their concerns.

The IGP also reflects on previous discussions about police reforms, saying the force was often left out of key conversations that shaped decisions affecting its operations.

He stresses the need for greater participation by police professionals in policy discussions to ensure reforms strengthen the institution.

While commending officers and men of the Jigawa State Command, the IGP praises their efforts in crime prevention, intelligence gathering, community engagement and collaboration with other security agencies.

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He describes the security situation in Jigawa as relatively peaceful and attributes this to strong cooperation among security stakeholders in the state.

The Inspector-General further assures personnel that the Force Headquarters is implementing measures to improve welfare, logistics and operational capacity.

He says the initiatives are aimed at enhancing professionalism and improving service delivery nationwide.

The police boss also urges officers to remain vigilant, proactive and professional, noting that effective policing remains critical to public safety, national stability and citizens’ confidence in security institutions.