The Nigerian Army, with support from the Nigerian Air Force, has rescued Mrs Amina Abubakar, wife of the late Major General Rabe Abubakar, a former Director of Defence Information, after she was abducted by bandits alongside her husband a few weeks ago. • According to a statement issued on Monday…...

The Nigerian Army, with support from the Nigerian Air Force, has rescued Mrs Amina Abubakar, wife of the late Major General Rabe Abubakar, a former Director of Defence Information, after she was abducted by bandits alongside her husband a few weeks ago.

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According to a statement issued on Monday by the Director Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, the rescue followed intensified search-and-rescue operations conducted by troops of Operation FASAN YAMMA.

“The rescue operation followed intensified search-and-rescue efforts conducted by troops of Operation FASAN YAMMA,” the statement said.

The military said troops made contact with the bandits at Tunga Village during sustained offensive operations and increasing pressure on the criminal elements, leading to Mrs Abubakar’s recovery.

“During sustained offensive operations and pressure mounted on the criminal elements, troops made contact with the bandits at Tunga Village, leading to the successful recovery of Mrs Abubakar,” the statement added.

The military disclosed that Mrs Abubakar was shot by the bandits during the encounter before they abandoned her and fled.

“In the course of the encounter, the bandits shot Mrs Abubakar before abandoning her and fleeing due to the overwhelming pressure from advancing troops,” the statement said.

Following the rescue, Mrs Abubakar was evacuated to a military hospital, where she is receiving treatment.

“Mrs Abubakar was immediately evacuated and is currently receiving medical attention at a military hospital, where she is responding to treatment,” the statement noted.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria said it remains committed to ensuring her full recovery and is providing support to her family.

“The leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria remain committed to ensuring her full recovery and is providing all necessary support to her family during this difficult period,” the statement said.

The military also vowed to continue operations against the perpetrators and other terrorist elements across the country.

“Troops will continue ongoing operations to track down and neutralise the perpetrators, while intensifying efforts to rid affected communities of terrorists not just in Katsina but in the entire nation,” the statement added.

TVC News Online reports that the retired Major General Rabe Abubakar had died in the custody of the bandits days earlier and has been buried.