The High Court of Justice sitting in Ilaro, Ogun State, may have put an end to the prolonged leadership dispute within the Igbogila Council of Chiefs by adopting a settlement agreement that restores the council to its pre-crisis structure pending the emergence of a new traditional ruler. In a judgment…...

The High Court of Justice sitting in Ilaro, Ogun State, may have put an end to the prolonged leadership dispute within the Igbogila Council of Chiefs by adopting a settlement agreement that restores the council to its pre-crisis structure pending the emergence of a new traditional ruler.

In a judgment delivered on June 2, 2026, Justice I.B. Awofeso adopted the Terms of Settlement filed by parties in the suit, effectively ending a legal battle that had lasted for more than three years and centered on council authority, customary administration, and the suspension of several chiefs.

The court’s decision reinstates the Igbogila Council of Chiefs to the composition and structure that existed as of November 12, 2022, while also appointing Basorun, Chief Akinlolu A. Ajibade as the acting head of the council until a substantive Olu of Igbogila is selected and installed.

The dispute, which culminated in Suit No. HCY/03/2023, was initiated by ten Senior Chiefs representing the Igbogila Council of Chiefs. The claimants challenged actions they alleged amounted to interference in the administration of the traditional institution, including the suspension of five council members.

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Named as defendants in the suit were the late Olu of Igbogila, HRH Oba Ebenezer Olanloye, and eleven other individuals, most of whom were princes from the royal family.

As proceedings progressed, the court directed the parties in June 2024 to explore an amicable resolution through mediation at the Multi-Door Courthouse in Abeokuta. The move was aimed at resolving the dispute outside conventional litigation and preserving peace within the community.

However, a major development occurred during the mediation process when Oba Olanloye passed away in March 2024, leaving the traditional stool vacant. Following the monarch’s death, the claimants withdrew their claims against the 2nd to 10th defendants, who were members of the royal family.

The court subsequently struck out their names from the suit after determining that princes do not possess any customary role in the affairs of the council of chiefs during an interregnum when the traditional stool is vacant.

With only the claimants and two remaining defendants before the court, negotiations continued and eventually resulted in a comprehensive settlement agreement.

During the proceedings, Justice Awofeso approved the settlement after striking out a paragraph that had been voluntarily withdrawn by the parties. The judge thereafter entered judgment in accordance with the remaining provisions of the agreement.

In his ruling, Justice Awofeso noted that the settlement was consistent with the customs and traditions of the Yoruba people, particularly the established practices of Yewa and Igbogila communities regarding the administration of traditional institutions when there is no reigning monarch.

Counsel to the claimants informed the court that the agreement was reached in the interest of peace and community development, describing it as a good-faith effort aimed at promoting the progress, unity, and advancement of Igbogila and its people.

Earlier in the proceedings, counsel representing the 2nd to 10th defendants had argued that continuing the case against a vacant stool without proper substitution constituted an abuse of court process. The court agreed that, following the monarch’s demise, the remaining issues before it primarily concerned the council chiefs and their administrative functions.

Under the settlement terms adopted by the court, the Igbogila Council of Chiefs will revert entirely to the membership and administrative structure that existed before the dispute emerged in November 2022.

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The judgment also nullifies the suspension of five chiefs, declaring the action invalid on the grounds that it did not emanate from the late monarch. As a result, all affected chiefs are to resume their positions and participate fully in council affairs.

In addition, the court directed that council meetings should recommence in an open and peaceful atmosphere, with all stakeholders expected to work together under the restored 2022 arrangement.

A key aspect of the ruling is the recognition of Basorun Chief Akinlolu A. Ajibade as the acting head of the council pending the selection and installation of a new Olu of Igbogila. His role is expected to provide administrative stability during the transition period.

The ruling is also expected to provide clarity for the ongoing process of selecting a successor to Oba Olanloye, whose passing in 2024 created a leadership vacuum within the traditional institution.

The Certified True Copy of the judgment was signed by Justice Awofeso and authenticated by Assistant Chief Registrar O.D. Olusanya on June 10, 2026.