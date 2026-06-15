The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has recorded a landslide victory in the Adamawa State Local Government Elections, emerging winner in all 21 Local Government Areas and the 226 wards across the state. Chairman of the Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), Mohammed Umar, announced the results at the commission’s headquarters…...

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has recorded a landslide victory in the Adamawa State Local Government Elections, emerging winner in all 21 Local Government Areas and the 226 wards across the state.

Chairman of the Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), Mohammed Umar, announced the results at the commission’s headquarters in Yola after the collation process. The declaration was made in the presence of security personnel, election observers, political party representatives and ADSIEC commissioners.

According to Umar, the elections were successfully conducted across the 226 wards of the state, with the PDP securing victory in all chairmanship and councillorship positions. However, he did not disclose the total number of votes cast during the exercise.

The ADSIEC chairman commended the people of Adamawa State for their peaceful conduct and support throughout the electoral process, while also appreciating security agencies and other stakeholders for contributing to the successful conduct of the elections.