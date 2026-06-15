The Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State has presented Lateefah Sowunmi-Kolapo as its Deputy Governorship candidate ahead of the 2027 general election. The announcement was made at the party’s stakeholders meeting held in Abeokuta. Lateefah Sowunmi-Kolapo is the daughter of Chief Sikirulahi Sowunmi of the prominent Sowunmi family in Ijemo,…...

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State has presented Lateefah Sowunmi-Kolapo as its Deputy Governorship candidate ahead of the 2027 general election.

The announcement was made at the party’s stakeholders meeting held in Abeokuta.

Lateefah Sowunmi-Kolapo is the daughter of Chief Sikirulahi Sowunmi of the prominent Sowunmi family in Ijemo, Abeokuta. She is the Iya Sunnah of Egbaland and the first Ameerah General of Ogun State.

A media practitioner, consultant, publisher, author, and entrepreneur, she brings over 25 years of managerial experience in human empowerment and the promotion of peace and harmony to the ticket.

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Speaking at the event, the Ogun State PDP Chairman, Abayomi Tella, commended party members and leaders for their support and commitment to the progress of the party.

He said the party is ready to take over the leadership of the state in 2027, adding that the governorship and deputy governorship candidates have good pedigree and rich family heritage.

Also speaking, Iyabo Obasanjo, daughter of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, said her presence at the gathering was to confirm her new political stand. She added that she would speak further at a later date.

The PDP Governorship candidate, Ladi Adebutu, said Ogun State deserves the best and expressed confidence in the capacity and competency of his running mate.

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He said the party is well positioned to take over the mantle of leadership in the state and urged the people to support justice, integrity and transparency.

The newly announced deputy governorship candidate, Lateefah Sowunmi-Kolapo, expressed appreciation to the leadership of the party, saying she is fully ready and committed to the project.

She promised to bring her experience to bear and assured the people that she would work with the governorship candidate to secure victory.