Co-hosts Mexico booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout rounds after edging South Korea 1-0 in front of a jubilant home crowd at Guadalajara Stadium on Thursday....

By David Bolarinwa

Co-hosts Mexico booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout rounds after edging South Korea 1-0 in front of a jubilant home crowd at Guadalajara Stadium on Thursday.

A second-half strike from Luis Romo proved decisive as Mexico secured a second consecutive victory, sealing top spot in Group A with one game still to play.

The breakthrough came shortly after the restart, with Romo capitalizing on a costly goalkeeping error to score the only goal of the contest and send the hosts into the last 32.

While Mexico controlled large periods of the match, they were forced to withstand late pressure from South Korea. Goalkeeper Raul Rangel emerged as the hero in the closing stages, producing a remarkable double save to deny the Asians an equaliser and preserve his side’s slender advantage.

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The result guarantees Mexico a home knockout fixture in Mexico City, where they will face one of the tournament’s best third-placed teams.

Despite the defeat, South Korea remain well-positioned to advance. They sit second in the group on three points, while both Czechia and South Africa retain hopes of qualification with one point apiece heading into the final round of group matches.

Speaking after the match, Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre in an interview with Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca said, “It was a very close game; we didn’t give up a single centimetre and fought for every ball as if it were our last,” Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre told Mexican broadcaster TV Azteca.

“It was a game where whoever made a mistake would lose, and it was them… It was a game to forget, but ‌the result is one to remember.

“We’ll see how the last match plays out and wait for our opponent [in the round of 32]. I’m leaving happy, because it means we’re not leaving home, our beloved Mexico,” he added.

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Mexico will face Czechia in their dead-rubber final group game, while South Korea play South Africa. South Africa and the Czechs drew 1-1 earlier in the day.