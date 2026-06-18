By David Bolarinwa Colombia kicked off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over a resilient Uzbekistan side, moving to the top of Group K after the opening round of matches. The South Americans capitalised on the opportunity created earlier in the day when Portugal…...

By David Bolarinwa

Colombia kicked off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over a resilient Uzbekistan side, moving to the top of Group K after the opening round of matches.

The South Americans capitalised on the opportunity created earlier in the day when Portugal and DR Congo shared the spoils, ensuring they ended matchday one as group leaders.

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Despite the final scoreline, Colombia were made to work for all three points. After controlling much of the first half, they finally broke the deadlock five minutes before the interval through Daniel Muñoz, who finished off a flowing team move to give his side a deserved advantage.

Uzbekistan emerged with greater attacking intent after the break and were rewarded on the hour mark when Abbosbek Fayzullayev tapped home the equaliser, sparking hopes of a famous result for the Central Asians.

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However, Colombia responded swiftly. Just five minutes later, Luis Díaz restored their lead with an effort that should have been comfortably dealt with, only for the Uzbek goalkeeper to mishandle the shot and allow it into the net.

As Uzbekistan pushed numbers forward in search of another equaliser, Colombia exploited the spaces left behind. Deep into the closing stages, Juan Hernández produced a brilliant piece of play to set up Jaminton Campaz, who calmly finished to put the result beyond doubt.

The victory gives Colombia early control of Group K ahead of a crucial clash with a determined DR Congo side, while Uzbekistan must regroup quickly before facing Portugal in their next outing.