The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the successful conclusion of the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) ahead of the Ekiti State governorship election scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2026. The commission disclosed in a statement by the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education…...

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the successful conclusion of the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) ahead of the Ekiti State governorship election scheduled for Saturday, June 20, 2026.

The commission disclosed in a statement by the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, on Wednesday, June 17, that the number of registered voters in the state increased from 987,647 in 2023 to 1,059,360 in 2026 following the suspension of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise on May 15 and the subsequent clean-up of the voters’ register.

INEC also revealed that PVC collection rose from 958,052 in 2023, representing a collection rate of 97.0 per cent, to 1,028,929 in 2026, accounting for 97.1 per cent of registered voters in the state.

The commission recalled that the PVC collection exercise, initially scheduled to end on June 11, was extended to June 14 after consultations with stakeholders at a meeting held in Ado-Ekiti.

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According to INEC, a total of 14,406 applications for replacement PVCs were received from voters whose cards were lost, damaged or defaced, in line with the provisions of Section 18(1) of the Electoral Act 2026.

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The commission stated that all 14,406 replacement PVCs were produced, adding that most of them had already been collected by the affected voters.

INEC, however, said the planned option of providing downloadable copies of lost, damaged or defaced voter cards could not be implemented for the Ekiti election because the required technology infrastructure had yet to be completed.

The commission expressed optimism that the innovation would be available for subsequent elections, particularly the Osun State governorship election scheduled for August 2026 and the 2027 general election.

INEC commended traditional rulers, community leaders, civil society organisations, political parties and media organisations for mobilising eligible voters to collect their PVCs and prepare for the election.

The electoral body further stated that all PVCs for eligible applicants, including those who applied for transfers and replacement cards, had been printed and made available for collection.

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It added that a detailed breakdown of PVC collection across the 16 local government areas of the state had been published on its website and social media platforms.

The commission urged all registered voters who had collected their PVCs to turn out peacefully on election day and exercise their franchise.

INEC also reassured residents of Ekiti State of its commitment to conducting a free, fair, credible and inclusive governorship election.