Five political parties have formed an opposition coalition against incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2026 Ekiti State Governorship Election scheduled for this Saturday. The alliance, led by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), comprises the Young People’s Party (YPP), Action People’s Party (APP),…...

Five political parties have formed an opposition coalition against incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2026 Ekiti State Governorship Election scheduled for this Saturday.

The alliance, led by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), comprises the Young People’s Party (YPP), Action People’s Party (APP), Action Democratic Party (ADP), and Accord Party.

The coalition has adopted the PDP candidate, Oluwole Oluyede, as its consensus candidate in a bid to challenge Governor Oyebanji’s re-election bid.

The development comes as political activities intensify across the state ahead of Saturday’s governorship poll.

READ ALSO: Police Deploy CP Shogunle To Ekiti For Election Duty

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is concluding preparations for the election, with supervisors and officers from its national headquarters in Abuja participating in the final stages of the exercise.

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According to INEC, voting will take place in 2,445 polling units spread across 177 registration areas in the state’s 16 local government areas.

The election is expected to test the strength of the newly formed opposition coalition against the APC, which currently controls the state government.