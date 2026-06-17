The Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) has applauded the Senate’s recent resolution calling for a total ban on the importation of foreign textile materials, describing the move as a bold and strategic step toward revitalizing Nigeria’s textile industry and strengthening the nation’s economy. Director General of the NTDA, Mr. Ola…...

The Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) has applauded the Senate’s recent resolution calling for a total ban on the importation of foreign textile materials, describing the move as a bold and strategic step toward revitalizing Nigeria’s textile industry and strengthening the nation’s economy.

Director General of the NTDA, Mr. Ola Awakan, gave the commendation while reacting to the Senate’s motion, which seeks to protect and revive the country’s once-thriving textile sector through policies aimed at boosting local production and reducing dependence on imported fabrics.

Awakan said the Senate’s decision comes at a critical time when Nigeria is seeking sustainable pathways to industrialization, economic diversification and job creation. According to him, the proposed ban on textile imports will help create a more competitive environment for local manufacturers and encourage increased investment across the textile value chain.

He particularly praised the Senate’s emphasis on the Kaduna-Kano industrial corridor, describing it as a strategic intervention capable of restoring the region’s historical role as a major hub for textile manufacturing in Nigeria.

According to the NTDA boss, the initiative aligns with broader national objectives aimed at promoting local content, stimulating domestic production and creating employment opportunities for thousands of Nigerians.

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“This initiative will help boost the economy by ensuring local production takes center stage,” Awakan stated.

He explained that shielding local textile producers from what he described as unfair competition from imported products would help revive moribund textile mills, attract new investors and unlock opportunities for cotton farmers across the country.

Awakan recalled that Nigeria’s textile industry was once one of the largest employers of labour in the country, providing jobs for more than 500,000 workers at its peak. He noted that the sector’s decline over the years was caused by several factors, including outdated machinery, persistent power supply challenges and inconsistent government policies.

The NTDA Director General expressed optimism that deliberate and sustained policy measures such as those being proposed by the Senate could reverse the industry’s fortunes and restore its contribution to national economic development.

Beyond the economic benefits, Awakan stressed the cultural significance of rebuilding the textile industry, noting that locally produced fabrics represent an important aspect of Nigeria’s identity and heritage.

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“A revived textile sector is not just about fabrics; it is about cultural pride, self-reliance and inclusive economic growth,” he said.

As part of efforts to support the growth of local textile production, the NTDA disclosed that it is working closely with private sector partners to encourage greater use of Made-in-Nigeria textiles in hotels, schools and workplaces across the country.

The authority said the initiative forms part of ongoing public-private partnership programmes designed to promote indigenous products, strengthen local industries and improve the visibility of Nigerian-made goods.

Awakan revealed that details of the partnership programme would be unveiled soon, adding that the initiative is expected to boost national identity while creating additional opportunities for local textile manufacturers and related businesses.