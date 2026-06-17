Afrobeats star Tems will join an array of global music icons, including John Legend and Stevie Wonder, at the official opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on June 18. The landmark facility, established by former United States President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, will serve…...

Afrobeats star Tems will join an array of global music icons, including John Legend and Stevie Wonder, at the official opening of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago on June 18.

The landmark facility, established by former United States President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, will serve as a museum, library, educational centre and community hub. It also houses conference spaces and the headquarters of the Obama Foundation.

Barack Obama announced the lineup of performers through an Instagram reel styled as a light-hearted chat conversation.

The opening ceremony will feature performances from Bono & The Edge, Bruce Springsteen, Christina Aguilera, Common, Eddie Vedder and Jennifer Hudson. Latin music star Marc Anthony is also expected to perform, alongside producer Marsai Martin and hip-hop group The Roots.

Reflecting on the significance of the project, Michelle Obama described the opening of the centre on Chicago’s South Side as a deeply personal milestone for her family.

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“The opening of the Presidential Center right here on the South Side of Chicago is truly a full circle moment,” she said.

“So much of my existence as a child into high school was driving past this very location where was really nothing. It was a highway. It was a dangerous place. It was an unutilised park space.

“And I always wondered what was going on there. But to now be a part of this amazing center. This is beyond a gift.

“I have said it before that the notion that kids like me will have a magnificent space full of history, and hope, and art, and leadership activity right in their backyard. There is nothing more full circle like that.”

Michelle Obama noted that the centre represents an investment in future generations and a place where young people can find inspiration and opportunity within their own community.

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“It means so much to Barack and me to open up the Obama Presidential Center on the South Side of Chicago. This is where I grew up, where Barack got his start, and where we raised our girls. So having a place where kids from our community can see themselves, connect with each other, and channel their hope—there’s nothing more powerful than that,” she added.

The Obama Presidential Center is expected to become a major cultural and educational destination, celebrating leadership, civic engagement and the legacy of the 44th U.S. president.