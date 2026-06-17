The Oyo State Government has participated in a special traditional prayer session organised by the Ibadan Labala Masquerades Group as efforts continue to secure the release of schoolchildren and teachers abducted by gunmen in Oriire Local Government Area of the state. According to The Punch, the prayer programme, held at…...

The Oyo State Government has participated in a special traditional prayer session organised by the Ibadan Labala Masquerades Group as efforts continue to secure the release of schoolchildren and teachers abducted by gunmen in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

According to The Punch, the prayer programme, held at the Labala Shrine in the Labo area of Ibadan, was approved by the President of the Labala Masquerades Group Worldwide, Chief Ojeyemi Ajayi, popularly known as Idunnu Ifa.

The state Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, disclosed the development in a statement issued on Wednesday in Ibadan.

According to Oyelade, the spiritual exercise was organised to seek divine intervention for the safe return of the victims and the restoration of peace across the state.

“The essence is to offer traditional prayers and sacrifices on behalf of the state for the safe return of the abductees and the restoration of peace and security in the state under the leadership of Engr. ‘Seyi Makinde,” Oyelade said.

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Representing the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism at the event, the General Manager of the Oyo State Council for Arts and Culture, Mr Kunle Agboola, praised the group for demonstrating concern for the victims and supporting government efforts to address insecurity.

Agboola noted that while several individuals and organisations had organised prayers since the abduction occurred, the involvement of the Labala Masquerades Group stood out as a demonstration of partnership and collective responsibility.

“Thank you for partnering with the government in this challenging moment in our state. Your efforts will not be in vain. We believe that the prayers and sacrifices offered today will yield positive results, and that the abductees will soon reunite with their families. Many groups have organised prayers concerning this incident, but I sincerely appreciate your invitation to the government to participate in this unique spiritual exercise,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the Balogun Baale Labala of Ibadan and Oyo State, Chief Oosakola Oladejo, disclosed that special sacrifices had earlier been conducted privately for the abducted victims.

He explained that the prayer walk organised across parts of Ibadan was intended to seek divine protection for the captives, avert loss of lives and pray for an end to kidnapping and other security challenges in Oyo State and Nigeria.

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Several spiritual leaders of the Labala Masquerades Group, including the Otun Balogun Baale Labala of Ibadan and Oyo State, Chief Ojediran Olalekan, also offered prayers during the event.

Following the prayers at the shrine, participants, accompanied by Labala masquerades, embarked on a procession through Labo, Oranyan, Wesley College, Oba Asanke Street, Idi-Aro Junction and adjoining areas before returning to the shrine.

The prayer session comes weeks after armed men attacked three schools in the Yawota and Ahoro-Esienle communities of Oriire Local Government Area on May 15, 2026.

During the coordinated attack, several schoolchildren and teachers were abducted and taken into captivity.

Since then, security agencies, alongside the state and federal governments, have continued efforts aimed at securing their safe rescue.