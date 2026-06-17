The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, and Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma have called for greater unity among party members in the diaspora to strengthen support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration and the Renewed Hope Agenda. The call was made during a Strategic Global Diaspora…...

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, and Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma have called for greater unity among party members in the diaspora to strengthen support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The call was made during a Strategic Global Diaspora Conference organised by the Directorate of Diaspora and Global Affairs of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors.

This was disclosed in a statement by Henry Balogun of the Media Team, Renewed Hope Ambassadors UK.

Speaking at the virtual gathering, Yilwatda stressed the need for stronger collaboration among APC supporters abroad, urging diaspora communities to play active roles in promoting government reforms, mobilising investments and supporting voter education initiatives.

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The APC chairman also advocated the establishment of structured media teams to counter misinformation and project Nigeria’s achievements positively on the global stage.

Uzodimma, who serves as Director-General of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, emphasised the importance of diaspora mobilisation and grassroots engagement in advancing the administration’s programmes and securing electoral success for the APC in the 2027 general elections.

Also speaking, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, the Deputy Director-General of the organisation, commended the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, for facilitating the event.

He described the participation of Nigerians abroad as strategic to the party’s future, noting that the diaspora community could play a significant role in mobilising grassroots support for President Tinubu.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Bernard Doro, highlighted the need to connect diaspora expertise with grassroots governance and called for the creation of a robust media network involving young Nigerians to showcase government achievements and combat misinformation.

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Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor and Lagos State Coordinator of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Tayo Ayinde, also outlined what he described as key achievements of the Tinubu administration, including economic reforms, infrastructure development, the return of Shell’s investment activities and the introduction of interest-free student loans through NELFund.

Dabiri-Erewa pledged to work towards engaging millions of APC supporters in the diaspora through effective communication strategies and policy dissemination, while strengthening links between Nigerians abroad and the party.

In their remarks, APC Diaspora Coordinating Chairman, Tunde Doherty, and the Operational Director of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Tayo Shodeinde, described the conference as a major gathering of APC diaspora leaders and representatives from different chapters worldwide aimed at improving coordination and advancing the party’s objectives.

Participants at the conference pledged continued support for President Tinubu’s administration and committed themselves to mobilising members across various countries in support of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Discussions during the session focused on diaspora unity, grassroots engagement, improved communication channels, and the creation of a comprehensive record of the administration’s achievements for wider dissemination among Nigerians abroad.

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According to the organisers, the conference attracted more than 600 participants from Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia.