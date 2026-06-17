The Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC) has presented Certificates of Return to the newly elected local government chairmen and vice chairmen across the state, marking the conclusion of the local government election process. Speaking during the presentation ceremony in Yola on Wednesday, ADSIEC Chairman, Mohammed Umar, described the event…...

The Adamawa State Independent Electoral Commission (ADSIEC) has presented Certificates of Return to the newly elected local government chairmen and vice chairmen across the state, marking the conclusion of the local government election process.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony in Yola on Wednesday, ADSIEC Chairman, Mohammed Umar, described the event as the final stage of a peaceful, credible and successful electoral exercise.

He said the certificates symbolise the mandate freely given by the people and reflect the strength of democratic governance at the grassroots level.

“It is with great pleasure and a profound sense of duty that I welcome you to this historic occasion,” Umar said. “The Certificates of Return are not merely documents; they represent the trust and confidence reposed in you by the electorate.”

The ADSIEC chairman congratulated the chairmen-elect and vice chairmen-elect on their victory, urging them to regard their emergence as a call to selfless service, integrity and accountability.

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He also commended electoral officials, security agencies, political parties and other stakeholders for their contributions to the successful conduct of the elections.

Umar stressed the importance of promoting unity, transparency and inclusive governance, noting that residents of the state have high expectations of the newly elected council leaders.

“This presentation is a testament to the will of the people of Adamawa State. We commend the electorate for their orderly conduct and political parties for adhering to the rules,” he added.

Speaking with journalists after the ceremony, the Chairman-elect of Yola North Local Government Area expressed appreciation to ADSIEC for conducting what he described as a transparent and credible election.

He pledged that the newly elected council officials would work closely with the state government to deliver meaningful development and improve the lives of people at the grassroots.

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The chairman-elect also appealed to candidates who were unsuccessful in the elections to accept the outcome in good faith and support the winners in the interest of peace, unity and development.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of political parties, security agencies, electoral officials and supporters from the state’s 21 local government areas.