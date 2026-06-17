Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal were held to a shocking 1-1 draw against DR Congo tonight in their first match of the 2026 World Cup. Portugal drew first blood in the 6th minute through Joao Neves, setting the tone for the Group K initial favorites. However, history was meant to be made…...

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal were held to a shocking 1-1 draw against DR Congo tonight in their first match of the 2026 World Cup.

Portugal drew first blood in the 6th minute through Joao Neves, setting the tone for the Group K initial favorites.

However, history was meant to be made as Yoane Wissa scored DR Congo equaliser in injury time of the first half to enable DR Congo get their first point ever at the World Cup.

The second half had more pressure from Portugal, looking to secure their first win in the opening game, however, DR Congo produced a more defensive approach absorbing the pressure until the final whistle.

DR Congo moves up to first position on the table as they face Colombia next while Portugal prepare for Uzbekistan test.

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By David Bolarinwa