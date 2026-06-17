By David Bolarinwa England and Croatia renew acquaintances on football’s biggest stage when they meet in their opening Group L fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday. The clash brings together two nations with recent World Cup history, high expectations and…...

By David Bolarinwa

England and Croatia renew acquaintances on football’s biggest stage when they meet in their opening Group L fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday.

The clash brings together two nations with recent World Cup history, high expectations and ambitions of progressing deep into the tournament. While England arrive as one of the favourites to challenge for the trophy, Croatia will once again look to prove that experience, resilience and tactical discipline can carry them beyond expectations.

Here are some key things to know ahead of the highly anticipated encounter:

The rivalry dates back to England’s heartbreak in 2018

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Few international rivalries have developed as quickly as that between England and Croatia. Their most memorable meeting came in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup in Russia when Croatia recovered from a goal down to defeat England 2-1 after extra time.

The victory sent Croatia into their first-ever World Cup final, while England were left wondering what might have been. The result remains one of the most painful defeats in recent English football history.

England have enjoyed the better recent record

Despite Croatia’s famous victory in Moscow, England have held the upper hand in recent meetings between the two countries.

The Three Lions are unbeaten in their last three encounters with Croatia and secured a 1-0 victory when the sides met at Euro 2020. That result will give England confidence heading into another major tournament showdown.

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Thomas Tuchel faces his first major tournament test

This match represents the biggest challenge of Thomas Tuchel’s England reign so far.

The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager has brought greater tactical discipline and organisation to the team since taking charge, but Croatia will provide the first real indication of whether England are capable of competing with the world’s elite under his leadership.

Croatia remain one of football’s ultimate overachievers

For a country with a relatively small population, Croatia’s achievements on the international stage have been remarkable.

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They finished runners-up at the 2018 World Cup, secured third place in 2022 and have consistently punched above their weight at major tournaments. Even when written off by critics, Croatia have repeatedly found ways to compete against football’s traditional powerhouses.

Luka Modrić continues to lead the Croatian challenge

Much of Croatia’s hopes once again rest on the shoulders of veteran midfielder Luka Modrić.

The former Ballon d’Or winner remains the heartbeat of the national team and will be aiming to guide Croatia through what could be his final World Cup campaign. His leadership, vision and experience remain invaluable assets.

England boast one of the strongest squads in the tournament

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England arrive in the United States with an abundance of talent across every area of the pitch.

From captain Harry Kane and midfield star Jude Bellingham to established performers such as Declan Rice and John Stones, the Three Lions possess the quality and depth expected of genuine title contenders.

The midfield battle could determine the outcome

One of the most fascinating aspects of the match will be the contest in midfield.

England’s physicality and energy are expected to come up against Croatia’s technical excellence and experience. The battle between Bellingham, Rice, Modrić and Mateo Kovačić could ultimately decide which team controls possession and creates the better opportunities.

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Group L qualification is within reach for both teams

England and Croatia are widely regarded as the favourites to progress from Group L, which also includes Ghana and Panama.

With the expanded World Cup format allowing more teams to advance to the knockout stage, both nations know that avoiding defeat in their opening fixture could put them in a strong position to qualify for the next round.

A cautious contest may be on the cards

Opening matches at major tournaments are often tense affairs, particularly when two strong teams meet.

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Neither manager will want to begin the World Cup with a defeat, and that reality could lead to a more measured approach. While both sides possess attacking quality, defensive organisation may take priority during key periods of the match.

The result could shape the race for top spot

Although qualification remains the immediate objective, finishing first in the group could have major implications later in the tournament.

The winner of Wednesday’s clash would take a significant step toward securing top spot in Group L and potentially earning a more favourable route through the knockout rounds.

Predicted England Lineup (4-2-3-1)

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Jordan Pickford; Reece James, John Stones, Marc Guéhi, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice; Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon; Harry Kane.

Predicted Croatia Lineup (3-4-3)

Dominik Livaković; Josip Šutalo, Luka Vušković, Joško Gvardiol; Josip Stanišić, Luka Modrić, Mateo Kovačić, Ivan Perišić; Petar Sučić, Martin Baturina, Bruno Petković.

Match Details

Fixture: England vs Croatia

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026 – Group L

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, United States

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Kick-off: 9:00 p.m. WAT

Referee: Clément Turpin (France)

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Prediction

England possess greater squad depth and attacking firepower, but Croatia’s tournament pedigree and midfield quality make them a difficult opponent to overcome.

With both sides likely to prioritise avoiding defeat in their opening fixture, a closely fought encounter appears the most likely outcome.

Prediction: England 1-1 Croatia