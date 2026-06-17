The Tor Tiv and Chairman of the Benue State Council of Chiefs and Traditional Council, Professor James Ortese Ayatse, has pledged continued support for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in its fight against corruption and other financial crimes in Nigeria. Ayatse made the commitment when he received the…...

The Tor Tiv and Chairman of the Benue State Council of Chiefs and Traditional Council, Professor James Ortese Ayatse, has pledged continued support for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in its fight against corruption and other financial crimes in Nigeria.

Ayatse made the commitment when he received the Acting Zonal Director of the EFCC’s Makurdi Zonal Directorate, Assistant Commander of the EFCC (ACE I) Effa Imoh Okim, at his palace in Gboko, Benue State.

According to a statement shared via the official X handle of the EFCC, on Tuesday, June 16, the paramount ruler commended the Commission’s efforts in tackling corruption and vowed to support initiatives aimed at curbing economic and financial crimes across the country.

“I will not relent in supporting the EFCC in stamping out corruption in Nigeria,” the Tor Tiv was quoted as saying.

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The anti-graft agency said Okim, during the visit, thanked the traditional ruler for his support and called for stronger collaboration between the palace and the Commission through sustained advocacy against corruption.

Meanwhile, the EFCC disclosed that its Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering (SCUML) organised a one-day capacity-building workshop for Community Orientation and Mobilisation Officers of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) drawn from the 17 local government areas of Taraba State.

The training, held at the Medical and Health Workers Union Hall in Jalingo, was aimed at increasing public awareness and promoting compliance with the provisions of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act.

According to the Commission, the workshop forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen anti-money laundering measures and deepen citizens’ understanding of financial crime prevention across communities.