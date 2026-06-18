The Oyo State Police Command has arrested two suspected cultists and recovered a firearm and ammunition in Oyo Town as part of its ongoing efforts to combat cultism and violent crime across the state....

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested two suspected cultists and recovered a firearm and ammunition in Oyo Town as part of its ongoing efforts to combat cultism and violent crime across the state.

The suspects, identified as Oparemi Kabiru, popularly known as “Ikebe,” and Fasasi Taofeek, alias “Bufalo,” were arrested on June 17, 2026, by operatives of the Command’s Violent Crime Response Unit, Oyo Base, following credible intelligence.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, on Thursday, the suspects were apprehended at their hideout in the Oke-Apo area of Oyo Town after intelligence reports linked them and their associates to activities threatening public peace and security in the town and surrounding communities.

The police said a search conducted on the suspects led to the recovery of one locally made pistol and two live cartridges.

During preliminary interrogation, the suspects allegedly confessed to being members of the Eiye Supremo Confraternity and admitted involvement in several violent criminal activities within Oyo Town and its environs.

The Command described the arrest as another significant breakthrough in its sustained crackdown on cultism and other criminal activities, noting that the operation was made possible through credible intelligence and community cooperation.

Commissioner of Police, Abimbola Olugbenga, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state, assuring residents that criminal elements would not be allowed to operate freely in any part of Oyo State.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and support law enforcement agencies by providing timely and credible information, stressing that security remains a collective responsibility.

The Commissioner also encouraged residents to embrace the “See Something, Say Something” principle, noting that prompt reporting of suspicious activities enables proactive police intervention and helps prevent crime.

The Oyo State Police Command reiterated its resolve to rid the state of cultism, armed violence and other forms of criminality while assuring residents of its readiness to respond swiftly to security threats.