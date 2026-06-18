The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) have partnered to deepen financial literacy and expand capital market awareness among corps members across the country. The collaboration is aimed at equipping young graduates with investment knowledge and exposing them to opportunities within Nigeria’s capital market…...

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) have partnered to deepen financial literacy and expand capital market awareness among corps members across the country.

The collaboration is aimed at equipping young graduates with investment knowledge and exposing them to opportunities within Nigeria’s capital market as part of efforts to promote financial inclusion and wealth creation.

During a visit to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), where he also witnessed the Closing Gong Ceremony in Lagos, the Director-General of NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, said the collaboration between NYSC and the Nigerian capital market ecosystem would expose corps members to the concept of stock trading.

Nafiu said, “Today, we embrace change, a new relationship that will empower our youths with financial literacy that will open doors to investment opportunities previously out of their reach. This partnership is a commitment to the future by equipping the NYSC to participate in the capital market.”

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The Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group, Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, who welcomed the Director-General to the trading floor, assured him of the group’s readiness for more collaboration with other market operators.

He lauded the NYSC, describing it as a tool for fostering national unity and youth development through its service to the nation.

He added that there are many financial opportunities in the Nigerian financial ecosystem from which youths can benefit.

“We see immense opportunities in exploring collaboration with the NYSC to advance financial literacy among corps members across the country,” he stated.

He also said the collaboration with NYSC would increase the savings culture and encourage individual participation in the growth of the national economy.

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Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigerian Exchange Limited, Mr Jude Chiemeka, said the exchange has more than 323 listed securities.

He informed General Nafiu that the exchange offers a variety of options for investors, adding that it is regarded as a frontier market that has enjoyed tremendous goodwill.