The Federal Government has released the General Guidelines for the implementation of the Tax Acts 2025, outlining the transition process from repealed tax laws to the new tax framework that took effect on January 1, 2026....

The Federal Government has released the General Guidelines for the implementation of the Tax Acts 2025, outlining the transition process from repealed tax laws to the new tax framework that took effect on January 1, 2026.

The guidelines, issued by the Federal Ministry of Finance, provide direction to taxpayers, tax practitioners, revenue authorities and other stakeholders on the administration of tax matters during the shift from the old regime to the new legal framework.

According to a statement by the Director of Press Relations at the ministry, Efe Ovuakporie, on Thursday, June 18, the guidelines clarify how tax liabilities, assessments, audits, investigations, disputes and enforcement actions relating to periods before the commencement of the new laws will be handled.

The ministry stated that the Tax Acts 2025 comprise the Nigeria Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, the Nigeria Tax Act, the Nigeria Tax Administration Act, and the Joint Revenue Board (Establishment) Act, with each taking effect from its respective commencement date as provided in the legislation.

It explained that tax returns relating to accounting periods ending before January 1, 2026, would continue to be filed under the repealed tax laws, while returns due from that date onward would be administered under the new framework.

ADVERTISEMENT

The guidelines also address the treatment of income taxes, transaction taxes, development levies, tax incentives, exemptions, record-keeping obligations and transactions that span both the old and new tax regimes.

The ministry further stated that existing tax incentives and exemptions granted under repealed laws would remain valid until their expiration dates, while new applications and pending requests would be considered under the provisions of the Tax Acts 2025.

Speaking on the release of the guidelines, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, said the document provides a framework for managing transitional issues while ensuring that the new laws are not applied retrospectively.

“The document provides a framework for managing transitional issues while ensuring that the new laws are not applied retrospectively,” Oyedele said.

He described the Tax Acts 2025 as “a significant milestone in Nigeria’s tax reform programme,” adding that the guidelines clearly set out how existing obligations, ongoing matters and future transactions would be treated under the new regime.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the minister, the guidelines are anchored on three key principles of “clarity, fairness and administrative certainty.”

He noted that the framework is intended to promote uniform implementation and support effective administration across the Nigeria Revenue Service, State Internal Revenue Services, the FCT Internal Revenue Service, Local Government Revenue Committees, tax practitioners and taxpayers nationwide.

The Federal Government also reaffirmed its commitment to building “a transparent, efficient and modern tax system that supports economic growth, strengthens revenue administration, encourages voluntary compliance and improves Nigeria’s investment climate,” the statement added.