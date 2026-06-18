The Kwara State Police Command has dismissed reports of a bandit invasion in Oke-Oyi community, describing the claims as false and misleading, while warning that those responsible for spreading the alarm would be identified and prosecuted....

The Kwara State Police Command has dismissed reports of a bandit invasion in Oke-Oyi community, describing the claims as false and misleading, while warning that those responsible for spreading the alarm would be identified and prosecuted.

The command said panic erupted around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday following reports that suspected bandits had invaded Government Girls Secondary School, Oke-Oyi, prompting an immediate security response.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Kwara State Command, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, on Thursday, June 18, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Oke-Oyi Division swiftly mobilised personnel to the area to verify the report and ensure the safety of students, staff and residents.

However, investigations revealed that the alarm was triggered by a woman who allegedly ran into the school premises claiming that bandits had arrived in the community.

The police said the unverified claim caused panic among students and teachers, temporarily disrupting academic activities before security operatives established that there was no threat.

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In the statement, the command said its findings showed that the report lacked any factual basis.

“The Command’s assessment of the situation confirmed that the report was entirely false and without any factual basis. There was no bandit attack, no sighting of bandits, and no security breach within the school or anywhere in Oke-Oyi community or Kwara State,” the statement read.

The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, CP Ojo Adekimi, condemned the spread of false security information, warning that such actions could create fear and undermine public confidence in security agencies.

He noted that false alarms on security matters could also divert critical resources away from genuine emergencies.

“The dissemination of unverified information, particularly on sensitive security matters, undermines public confidence and may divert critical security resources from genuine emergencies,” the police commissioner stated.

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The command disclosed that efforts had commenced to identify the individual responsible for raising the alarm, adding that appropriate legal action would follow.

“The person, upon identification, will be invited for questioning and made to face the full weight of the law in accordance with extant legal provisions relating to the spread of false information and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace,” the statement added.

The police urged residents to remain vigilant while avoiding the circulation of rumours and unverified reports.

“Residents are urged to remain vigilant but calm and to refrain from spreading rumours or unverified security information,” the command said.

The police also encouraged members of the public to verify security-related information through official channels and report suspicious activities to the nearest police formation.

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Reaffirming its commitment to public safety, the command assured residents that adequate security measures remain in place across the state.