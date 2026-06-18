Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered an immediate intensification of waste evacuation operations across the state following the recent accumulation of refuse in several communities....

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has ordered an immediate intensification of waste evacuation operations across the state following the recent accumulation of refuse in several communities.

The directive has activated a coordinated response involving the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and the Ministry of Environment, with the agencies tasked with accelerating sanitation efforts in affected areas.

Announcing the move in a post on his X handle, Sanwo-Olu said additional waste collection trucks and personnel had been deployed to clear the backlog, while sanitation workers had commenced round-the-clock operations to restore cleanliness across the state.

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“Dear Lagosians, I have directed an immediate scale-up of waste evacuation across Lagos following the recent build-up of refuse in some parts of our state,” the governor stated.

He noted that the environmental agencies had already intensified operations and assured residents that visible progress was being made.

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“LAWMA, LASEPA, and the Ministry of Environment are currently working around the clock. We have deployed extra trucks and personnel to clear the backlogs across all affected neighbourhoods. You should already see progress on the streets, and we will not stop until our city is completely clean again,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also highlighted the scale of the challenge, noting that Lagos generates more than 13,000 tonnes of waste daily, making continuous intervention and collaboration essential to maintaining environmental standards.

While assuring residents of the government’s commitment to addressing the situation, the governor called on Lagosians to support the clean-up effort by adhering to proper waste disposal practices.

“As we continue this cleanup, I ask for your partnership. Please bag your waste properly and avoid dumping refuse in drainage channels or on the roads,” he added.