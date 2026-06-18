Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the distribution of sensitive materials to the six council areas of Enugu North for the bye-election in the constituency....

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the distribution of sensitive materials to the six council areas of Enugu North for the bye-election in the constituency.

TVC News Online reports that BVAS machines for 102 wards and 1,488 polling units that make up the senatorial district are currently being distributed in batches through

The RAC Tech Registration Area Technical Officers accompanying the BVAS are trained ICT experts who will input polling unit information into the BVAS and report if errors occur before and during the election proper.

The election is meant to replace the deceased former Enugu North Senator Okechukwu Ezea, who died in Lagos.

Ezea, who represented Enugu North Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly, passed away on November 18, 2025, at the age of 62

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He died at a private hospital in Lagos, Nigeria, after a brief illness.