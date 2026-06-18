Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, has welcomed the newly signed peace agreement between Iran and the United States, describing it as a historic breakthrough that could bring an end to hostilities and create a framework for broader negotiations between the two countries. Pezeshkian made the remarks on Thursday after formally signing…...

Iranian President, Masoud Pezeshkian, has welcomed the newly signed peace agreement between Iran and the United States, describing it as a historic breakthrough that could bring an end to hostilities and create a framework for broader negotiations between the two countries.

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Thursday after formally signing the agreement alongside US President Donald J. Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who served as mediator in the talks.

Sharing an image of the signed document on social media, the Iranian leader said the accord represented a significant diplomatic achievement for his country.

“This is a historic document and a message from a powerful Iran: peace will be achieved in the shadow of mutual respect,” Pezeshkian wrote.

The agreement, known as the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), is designed to end the conflict between Washington and Tehran and establish a roadmap for resolving outstanding disputes through diplomacy.

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Among its immediate provisions are the reopening of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz by Iran and the lifting of the US naval blockade.

The deal is also expected to pave the way for a proposed $300 billion reconstruction programme for Iran and the removal of sanctions imposed by Washington on Tehran.

However, negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme remain unresolved and are expected to continue during an initial 60-day negotiation period, which may be extended by mutual agreement.

TVC News Online had earlier reported that President Trump defended the decision to enter into the agreement, arguing that continued confrontation risked triggering severe economic consequences beyond the Middle East.

“I didn’t want to see economic catastrophe,” Trump said. “If you kept this going, that could have happened.”

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Pezeshkian signed the agreement on behalf of Tehran and released photographs showing him displaying the document bearing both his signature and that of the US president, according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency.

The deal took effect immediately after it was endorsed by both leaders, according to Sharif, who announced the breakthrough on his official X handle.

“I am honoured to announce that the historic ‘Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding’ has been electronically signed today between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the Pakistani leader said.

“The Memorandum has been signed by honourable Presidents of both the countries and also endorsed by me as the mediator. The signing of this agreement at the highest level of the respective governments demonstrates the commitment of both sides to a diplomatic resolution of the conflict.”

TVC News also reported that the agreement has drawn international attention, with the African Union welcoming the development and describing it as a positive step toward regional stability.

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In a statement issued by the spokesperson to the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Nuur Mohamud Sheekh, AU Commission Chairperson, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, said the accord underscored the value of diplomacy in resolving conflicts.

“This agreement demonstrates the power of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving conflicts and building trust between nations. It offers renewed hope for peace, stability, and cooperation in a region whose security and prosperity have global significance,” Youssouf said.

Photo Credit: AFP