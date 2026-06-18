Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested 30 suspected cultists and disrupted an alleged cult initiation procession in Isara-Remo, recovering four vehicles and other items believed to have been used during the gathering. The arrests were made by operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) in collaboration…...

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested 30 suspected cultists and disrupted an alleged cult initiation procession in Isara-Remo, recovering four vehicles and other items believed to have been used during the gathering.

The arrests were made by operatives of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) in collaboration with detectives from the Isara Area Command and Isara Division, according to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Oluseyi Babaseyi.

The police said the operation was carried out on June 16 following credible intelligence that a group of suspected hoodlums had converged at an uncompleted building in Isara-Remo for an unlawful gathering involving cult-related activities, drinking and initiation rites.

READ ALSO: Ogun Police Foil Attempt to Smuggle Stolen Company Bus to Benin Republic

Acting on the intelligence, the Commander of the VCRU reportedly mobilised a joint team of operatives who stormed the location, dispersed the gathering and arrested 30 male suspects during the raid.

Police identified the suspects as Muiz Olawale, Adeniji Akinwale, Ajayi Victor, Damilola Oluwasegun, Adewale Olayemi, Aminu Rahmon, Olodudu Ademola, Matthew Imoleayo, Adenle Habeb, Lekan Qudus, Olamilekan Ayanleke, Adegbasa Ezekiel, Ibukun Adeniyi, Abiodun Babatunde, Oshofolahan Michael, Salau Adedeji, Benjamin Kehinde, Magnus Elijah, Oluwadamilare Samson, Oyebowale Ojutona, Abiodun Makanjuola, Idowu Toheeb, Olamide Sunday, Malik Also, Abdullahi Damilola, Israel Ayomikun, Oyeledun Ezekiel, Adelabu Imoleayo, Ajayi Oluwasegun and Olaawun Faith.

The command said four vehicles allegedly abandoned by fleeing suspects were recovered at the scene. Other items recovered included a jack knife, a local drum, a sekere (rattle) and bottles suspected to have been used for alcohol consumption during the gathering.

According to the police, the suspects have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Abeokuta, for further investigation and will be charged to court upon conclusion of the probe.

The Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Bode Ojajuni, commended the operatives for what he described as their swift response, discipline and professionalism.

Ojajuni said the operation reflected the command’s commitment to intelligence-led policing and its zero-tolerance stance against cultism and other violent crimes.

He also urged cult members to renounce cultism and criminality, warning that the command would not tolerate unlawful assemblies or cult-related activities anywhere in the state.

The police appealed to residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious gatherings and criminal activities to security agencies.