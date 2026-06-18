By David Bolarinwa Ghana snatched a dramatic injury-time victory over Panama in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Caleb Yirenkyi’s late goal sealing a hard-fought 1-0 win for Carlos Queiroz’s side. The Black Stars were far from their best for large periods of the contest…...

By David Bolarinwa

Ghana snatched a dramatic injury-time victory over Panama in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Caleb Yirenkyi’s late goal sealing a hard-fought 1-0 win for Carlos Queiroz’s side.

The Black Stars were far from their best for large periods of the contest and struggled to impose themselves in a disappointing first-half display.

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Ghana were unable to register their first shot on target until the 45th minute, highlighting the difficulties they faced against a well-organised Panama team.

Thomas Christiansen’s men controlled much of the encounter and looked the more likely side to break the deadlock. Panama created several promising opportunities and appeared on course to secure at least a point from an impressive performance.

However, Ghana emerged with greater purpose after the break, with Antoine Semenyo leading the charge. The forward was at the centre of most of Ghana’s attacking moments and played a crucial role in the move that eventually produced the winning goal deep into stoppage time.

Just when the match seemed destined to end goalless, Yirenkyi delivered the decisive blow, finding the back of the net to spark celebrations among the Ghanaian supporters and hand his side all three points.

Panama also threatened late in the game through Cristian Martínez and Ismael Díaz, but neither player could apply the finishing touch as the Central Americans suffered yet another World Cup setback.

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The defeat means Panama have now lost all four matches they have played at FIFA World Cup finals, extending an unwanted record despite a spirited display.

In the other Group L fixture, England claimed a thrilling 4-2 victory over Croatia. The result leaves Ghana second in the group standings behind England, while Panama sit third.

Ghana will next face England on June 23 in a crucial Group L encounter, while Panama will look to revive their campaign when they take on Croatia later the same day.