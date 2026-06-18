By David Bolarinwa England’s talisman Harry Kane announced his presence in the opening match of the Group L 2026 World Cup on Wednesday night scoring a brace as his side crushed old time rival Croatia 4-2. Kane scored first in the 12th minute and doubled his tally in the…...

By David Bolarinwa

England’s talisman Harry Kane announced his presence in the opening match of the Group L 2026 World Cup on Wednesday night scoring a brace as his side crushed old time rival Croatia 4-2.

Kane scored first in the 12th minute and doubled his tally in the 42nd minute to increase his World Cup goal tally to 10 restoring England’s lead after Croatia’s M. Baturina scored in the 36th minute.

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Seven minutes into the second half was all it took for England through Jude Bellingham to take the lead and put his side in-front for the second time in the match after much pressure on the Croatian defense before substitute Marcus Rashford hitched his name on the scoreboard to seal the victory for his side.

An excellent start it was for England as the 4-2 win is their first World Cup win vs a top-15 ranked side since 2002, ending a nine game winless run against such opponents at the finals.